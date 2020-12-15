Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 positive Anil Vij referred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from PGI Rohtak

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' has been referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram on Tuesday.

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:12 IST
COVID-19 positive Anil Vij referred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from PGI Rohtak
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' has been referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a team of doctors from Medanta had reached Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak for the treatment of Vij.

While talking to media, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Om Prakash Dhankar said, "I have talked to him, he is well. He is feeling fine. Medicines are being given to him. He will be among us soon." Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5, was shifted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak from Ambala's civil hospital on December 14.

According to an official on Sunday, Vij's condition is stable and he has been given a course of Remdesivir. However, doctors will decide on whether he needs to be given plasma therapy. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh; death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities: Authorities.

1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities Authorities....

Bajaj Finance's market capitalisation crosses Rs 3 lakh cr mark

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance Limited has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore mark, helped by rise in its share price. At close of trade on Tuesday, the companys market valuation was at Rs 3,09,009.80 crore on the BSE.Shares of Bajaj Finance ro...

Kerala govt to move Supreme Court against farm laws soon

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the farm laws as soon as possible. He told ANI that the government is trying to utilise the provision of 304B of the Constitut...

Rallying-WRC cancels February's Rally Sweden due to COVID-19

The second round of the 2021 World Rally Championship WRC in Sweden, which was scheduled for Feb. 11-14, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WRC announced on Tuesday. Rally CEO Glenn Olsson said that due to the increasing numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020