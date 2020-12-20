2 youths held in Himachal after recovery of 2 kg charas

The Himachal Pradesh Police Sunday said it has arrested two Mumbai youths from Kullu district after recovery of about two kg charas from their possession

Ankit Ashok Nisar (29) of Devi Nagar in East Mumbai City and Mihir Ojha Labhshankar (24) of Brihan Mumbai city in Maharashtra were arrested and 1.816 KG charas found on them, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. The SP said the charas was recovered from their possession at Bajaura when they were travelling in a Delhi-bound bus. A first information report (FIR) under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Bhuntar police station against them and further investigation is underway, he added.