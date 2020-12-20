Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's active COVID-19 caseload drops to 3.05 lakh cases

India's trajectory of active COVID-19 cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path and the total active caseload has dropped to 3.05 lakh (3,05,344) on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's trajectory of active COVID-19 cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path and the total active caseload has dropped to 3.05 lakh (3,05,344) on Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said. According to the Union Health Ministry, this has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases and a low number of fatalities per day which have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload.

India's present active caseload consists of just 3.04 per cent of India's total positive cases. The new recoveries of 29,690 in the last 24 hours have led to a net decline of 3,407 in the total active cases, MoHFW said in a release. "10 States and UTs account for 66 per cent of the total active cases in the country. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 26,624. The daily new cases have been less than 40,000 since the last 21 days continuously," the release stated.

The total recovered cases are nearing 96 lakh (9,580,402). The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 95.51 per cent today. A total of 74.68 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Besides, Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,749 newly recovered cases. 3,119 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 2,717 in West Bengal.

As many as 76.62 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 6,293. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,940 new cases. "341 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 81.23 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (74). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 43 and 32 daily deaths, respectively," the release said. (ANI)

