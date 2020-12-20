Telangana, Gujarat and Punjab PCC likely to undergo organisational changes soon

By Archana Prasad In an effort to improve Congress' prospects in forthcoming polls, changes are soon likely to be made in several states in the party's organisational structure. Telangana, Punjab and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief will also be changed in the coming days.

Speaking to ANI, AICC Telangana in-charge, Manickam Tagore said, "We have started the process of changing PCC in Telengana because Telangana PCC Uttam Kumar Reddy has resigned voluntarily from his post taking the responsibility of the defeat in the recent GHMC polls." Tagore further added after consultation with 160 Telangana leaders including in-charges, general secretaries and leaders the initial report has been submitted to the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, speaking about the changes in the Punjab state unit, Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat told ANI, "The state PCC is in place but there is a preparation underway for district committee formation. That will be formed as soon as the environment will be conducive. A new district committee will be formed once the farmers and Centre resolve the issue over farm laws." A source told ANI about the impending change of PCC chief in Gujarat. "We are working on it, at the end of December we will decide whether the change of PCC chief in Gujarat will take place," a source said.

Recently changes in the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee took place while the President of Manipur Congress committee was also changed. (ANI)