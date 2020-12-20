Border Security Force, Border Guard Bangladesh to hold border coordination meet from Dec 22 to 26

The 51st Director-General level border coordination conference between Border Security Force (India) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be organised from December 22 to December 26, said an official press release on Sunday. During this conference, the BSF delegation led by Rakesh Asthana, Director General, BSF will hold talks with the BGB delegation headed by Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, BGBM (BAR), NDC, PSC, Director General, BGB.

The release stated, "The aim of the Director-General talks is to discuss border-related issues, and to enable better coordination between both border guarding forces." "The conference will focus on addressing and streamlining mechanisms on how to jointly curb various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both border guarding forces. There will be deliberations on developmental and infrastructure works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs)", the release added.

The last BSF-BGB border Coordination Conference was held from September 16 to 19 at Dhaka (Bangladesh), the release added. (ANI)