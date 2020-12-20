Chinese carrier group sails through Taiwan Strait, Taiwan says

Chinese carrier group sails through Taiwan Strait, Taiwan saysReuters | Taipei | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:47 IST
A Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the country's latest carrier the Shandong sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, adding that the island's navy and air force were sent to monitor the situation.
China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
