Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: CRPF jawan found hanging from tree in native village

A CRPF soldier was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district on Sunday, police said. The soldier identified as Rajive had come on leave to his native village in Issopur Teel village for three weeks.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 19:52 IST
UP: CRPF jawan found hanging from tree in native village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A CRPF soldier was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday, police said. The soldier identified as Rajive had come on leave to his native village in Issopur Teel village for three weeks. He was found hanging near his house in the village, Kandhla police station SHO Rojant Tyagi said.

The soldier was posted in West Bengal. His body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on, the SHO added.

The cause behind the death is not yet known..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha home minister performs marriage ritual for disabled woman

Nagpur, Dec 20 PTIMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and his wife on Sunday performed the Kanyadaan ritual of a 23-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman, who is an orphan, during her marriage with a 27-year-old man. Nagpur distri...

Motor racing-Albon, hurt by Red Bull snub, eyes 2022 return

Alexander Albon said he was dejected after being replaced by Mexican Sergio Perez at the Red Bull Formula One team for next season but is determined to get a race seat in 2022. Perez, a winner for Racing Point in Bahrain this season, will s...

Farmers to go on 24-hour relay hunger strike, urge citizens to skip one meal on Kisan Diwas

In a bid to intensify the ongoing agitation against the Centres farm laws, farmer unions on Sunday announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike starting from tomorrow, and appealed to citizens to skip a meal on December 23 on the occasion of Kis...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATIONS Gill, Rahul and Pant get ready for Boxing Day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020