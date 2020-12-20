UP: CRPF jawan found hanging from tree in native village

A CRPF soldier was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday, police said. The soldier identified as Rajive had come on leave to his native village in Issopur Teel village for three weeks. He was found hanging near his house in the village, Kandhla police station SHO Rojant Tyagi said.

The soldier was posted in West Bengal. His body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on, the SHO added.

The cause behind the death is not yet known..