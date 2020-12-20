Left Menu
Two men who 'misbehaved' with actress at mall in Kerala identified

The incident had occurred on Thursday when the actress had gone shopping along with her mother, sister and brother.In a social media post, she had alleged that two men walked past her and one of them grazed his hand on her back.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:05 IST
Two men, who allegedly misbehaved with a young Malayalam actress in a mall here two days ago, have been identified, police said here on Sunday. While the police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, their lawyer said they will surrender before the police or court soon.

The police on Saturday had aired the CCTV visuals of two men walking through the Kochi metro station covering their faces covered with masks. In a video aired by news channels on Sunday, the men hailing from a north Kerala town, denied the allegations.

The duo claimed that they did not touch her deliberately in an inappropriate manner. The incident had occurred on Thursday when the actress had gone shopping along with her mother, sister and brother.

In a social media post, she had alleged that two men walked past her and one of them grazed his hand on her back. The actress also alleged that the men apparently stalked her and her sister.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the state women's commission has registered a case on its own..

