Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 arrested, 1 juvenile apprehended for raping minor girl in south Delhi

Three men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in south Delhis Greater Kailash area, police said. On Sunday, information was received at Greater Kailash-1 police station regarding the rape of a girl by four people.The victim told police that she had been working in the area for the last four months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:29 IST
3 arrested, 1 juvenile apprehended for raping minor girl in south Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said. The accused have been identified as Shivam (20), Hari Shankar (30), both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, and Mangesh (18), a native of Maharashtra, they said. On Sunday, information was received at Greater Kailash-1 police station regarding the rape of a girl by four people.

The victim told police that she had been working in the area for the last four months. She had befriended the juvenile accused who was also working there but quit his job a month ago, a senior officer said. On Saturday, the 17-year-old called the girl to his friend's workplace where the other three accused were also present, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, the officer said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: AIKS Maharashtra vehicle 'jatha' to Delhi to begin tomorrow from Nashik

Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra under All India Kisan Sabha AIKS leadership will converge on Monday morning at the Golf Club Maidan in Nashik to begin their vehicle jatha march to Delhi. In an official statement, the A...

Fire destroys Bhiwandi cloth godown, no report of injuries

A fire that broke out in Bhiwandiin Thane district on Sunday evening destroyed a cloth godown,though there were no reports of injuries, and efforts tocontrol the blaze continued, an official saidThe incident took place in Dapoda village and...

Maha home minister performs marriage ritual for disabled woman

Nagpur, Dec 20 PTIMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and his wife on Sunday performed the Kanyadaan ritual of a 23-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman, who is an orphan, during her marriage with a 27-year-old man. Nagpur distri...

Motor racing-Albon, hurt by Red Bull snub, eyes 2022 return

Alexander Albon said he was dejected after being replaced by Mexican Sergio Perez at the Red Bull Formula One team for next season but is determined to get a race seat in 2022. Perez, a winner for Racing Point in Bahrain this season, will s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020