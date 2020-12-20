UP: CRPF jawan found hanging from tree in native village

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday. ''He hanged himself from a tree on Saturday evening. The cause behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained,'' the local police said in a statement.

The CRPF soldier identified as Rajeev had come on leave to his native village in Issopur Teel village for three weeks. He was found hanging near his house in the village, Kandhla police station SHO Rojant Tyagi said. The soldier was posted in West Bengal.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on, the SHO added..