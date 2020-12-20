Man killed in road accident in Nagpur, one held

A 32-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a four-wheeler in Nagpur city on Sunday, police said. The accident took place at Defence Gate on Amravati Road around 6 am, they said.

The deceased, identified as Pawan Nagose, was returning home on his motorcycle after a morning walk when a jeep hit his vehicle. He suffered grievous head injuries and was admitted to a hospital, where he died, an official said. Police arrested the driver of the jeep, Raju Giri (29), and a case was registered against him under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) at Wadi police station.