Smuggled animal teeth seized in Chennai

Animal teeth allegedly smuggled from Dubai by a plane which arrived here on Sunday were seized, customs officials said. Acting on specific inputs that gold, wildlife and animal parts were being smuggled from the gulf nation, customs authorities rummaged the aircraft and recovered animal teeth that were concealed in one of the passenger seats, an official release said.

Totally three canine teeth were seized and a Wild Life Crime Control Bureau officer identified them as belonging to the 'Panthera' family, which includes big cats such as tigers, lions and jaguars. The 'Panthera' species listed in the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 were seized under relevant sections of Customs Act.

The big cat teeth were 'expensive' and usually sold as lucky charm lockets, the release added..