Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at India International Science Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 on December 22 via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:05 IST
PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at India International Science Festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 on December 22 via video conferencing. As per the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi will address the IISF at 4:30 pm on December 22.

The Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati conceptualized the India International Science Festival to promote scientific temper in society. Launched in 2015, the IISF is a celebration to promote science and technology. It aims to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives.

The goal of the IISF 2020 is to help youth develop 21st-century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Racism targets Asian food, business during COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus spread throughout the US, bigotry toward Asian Americans was not far behind, fueled by the news that COVID-19 first appeared in China. Some initial evidence suggested the virus began in bats, which infected another animal...

Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant

Several European Union nations moved to banned flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on t...

Centre has right to summon officers; CAA rules to be considered after COVID vaccination starts: Shah

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Naddas convoy, Union Home Minister Shah on Sunday asserted the Centre has the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him secur...

Policy and alliance are two different entities, says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, whose party has forged a poll pact with the BJP, on Sunday sought to differentiate between party principles and alliance, saying the former was of primary concern for political organisations. The AIA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020