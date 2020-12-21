Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha police make first arrest in Nayagarh girl's murder case

Five months after a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Nayagarh district of Odisha, a Special Investigation Team SIT of the state polices Crime Branch made the first arrest in connection with the case on Sunday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 00:39 IST
Odisha police make first arrest in Nayagarh girl's murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five months after a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Nayagarh district of Odisha, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police's Crime Branch made the first arrest in connection with the case on Sunday. The arrested person is from Jadupur, the five-year-old victim's village under Nayagarh Sadar police station, the Crime Branch said in a statement without disclosing the identity of the accused.

The SIT charged the arrested person with rape, besides kidnapping and murder. The SIT a few days ago had picked up a college student from the village along with two women members of his family for questioning. The investigating team released the two women but the male person is still in its custody.

The arrested person who was booked under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will be produced before a court on Monday, the statement said. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, it said.

The minor girl went missing while playing near her house on July 14 and her skeletal remains were found in a gunny bag in the backside of her house on July 23. The incident came to fore after her parents attempted self-immolation in front of the state assembly in Bhubaneswar on November 24. The state government recently ordered a high court-monitored SIT investigation after the issue rocked the assembly for several days.

The opposition BJP has been demanding a CBI probe and dismissal of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo charging him with shielding the prime accused in the little girl's kidnap and murder case. The saffron party on Sunday launched a five-day-long march from Bhubaneswar to Nayagarh demanding justice for the victim's family.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain, EU tell each other to give way in 'difficult' trade talks

Britain insisted on Sunday that the European Union should shift position to open the way to a post-Brexit trade pact, drawing a swift response from the blocs negotiator defending the unions right to protect its interests. Negotiations are e...

Golf-Ko cruises to a five-shot victory in LPGA Tour season finale

South Korean world number one Ko Jin-young used a string of late birdies to pull away from the chasing pack and claim a clinical five-shot victory at the LPGAs season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday. Ko, who...

Soccer-Watford name Munoz as new boss to replace Ivic

Watford have appointed Spaniard Xisco Munoz as their new manager following the sacking of Vladimir Ivic, the English second-tier Championship club said on Sunday. Munoz, who guided Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi to the top-flight title this s...

U.S. Embassy in Baghdad condemns rocket attack on its compound, calls Iraqi leaders to prevent it

u.s. Embassy in Iraq condemned a rocket attack on its compound in Baghdads Green Zone on Sunday, saying it resulted in minor damage but no casualties or injuries.The embassy called in a statement on all Iraqi political and governmental lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020