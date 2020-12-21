Odisha police make first arrest in Nayagarh girl's murder case

Five months after a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Nayagarh district of Odisha, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police's Crime Branch made the first arrest in connection with the case on Sunday. The arrested person is from Jadupur, the five-year-old victim's village under Nayagarh Sadar police station, the Crime Branch said in a statement without disclosing the identity of the accused.

The SIT charged the arrested person with rape, besides kidnapping and murder. The SIT a few days ago had picked up a college student from the village along with two women members of his family for questioning. The investigating team released the two women but the male person is still in its custody.

The arrested person who was booked under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will be produced before a court on Monday, the statement said. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, it said.

The minor girl went missing while playing near her house on July 14 and her skeletal remains were found in a gunny bag in the backside of her house on July 23. The incident came to fore after her parents attempted self-immolation in front of the state assembly in Bhubaneswar on November 24. The state government recently ordered a high court-monitored SIT investigation after the issue rocked the assembly for several days.

The opposition BJP has been demanding a CBI probe and dismissal of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo charging him with shielding the prime accused in the little girl's kidnap and murder case. The saffron party on Sunday launched a five-day-long march from Bhubaneswar to Nayagarh demanding justice for the victim's family.