UK, EU to continue "difficult" trade talks on Monday, says UK source

Britain and the European Union will continue post-Brexit trade talks on Monday, but the negotiations remain difficult and significant differences remain, a senior British government source said on Sunday.

"Teams have been negotiating throughout the day and expect to continue tomorrow. Talks remain difficult and significant differences remain," the source said.

"We continue to explore every route to a deal that is in line with the fundamental principles we brought into the negotiations."

