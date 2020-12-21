India's COVID-19 active caseload drops to 3.03 lakh, lowest in 161 days

Left Menu
India's total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to 3.03 lakh (3,03,639) on Monday, which is the lowest in 161 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to 3.03 lakh (3,03,639) on Monday, which is the lowest in 161 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said. According to the press release by Union Health Ministry, the total active cases were 3,01,609 on July 13, 2020. The ministry said India's present active caseload consists of just 3.02 per cent of India's total positive cases. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 1,705 in the total active cases.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 24 days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 24,337. As many as 25,709 cases recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours. "The rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 95.53 per cent today. The total recovered cases stand at 9,606,111. These are amongst the highest globally. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is bridging fast and presently stands at 93,02,472," the release said.

A total of 71.61 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,471 newly recovered cases. 2,627 people recovered in West Bengal followed by 2,064 in Maharashtra, the release stated.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,711. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,811 new cases. West Bengal recorded 1,978 new cases. Ten States/UTs account for 81.38 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (98). West Bengal and Kerala follow with 40 and 30 daily deaths, respectively. The health ministry said India has one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (105.7).

"Focussed measures including targeted testing, early identification, timely isolation and prompt hospitalization and Standard Treatment Protocol have ensured that daily fatalities are under 400," the release further said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

