Guj: 4 held for mobile loan fraud using Mudra scheme ID proofs

After a detailed investigation into the matter, the Ahmedabad cyber crime branch on Sunday nabbed the four accused, who have allegedly duped 10 people here so far using the same modus operandi, the police said in a release.The matter came to light when one of the victims, who never applied for a loan to buy mobile phones, recently learnt that someone had purchased two mobile phones worth Rs 1.20 lakh in his name and the first EMI was also deducted from his bank account, they said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:35 IST
Four persons, including a private bank employee, have been arrested here for allegedly using ID proofs collected for the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojna to buy high-end mobile phones in the name of unsuspecting victims and selling them to others, police said on Monday. After a detailed investigation into the matter, the Ahmedabad cyber crime branch on Sunday nabbed the four accused, who have allegedly duped 10 people here so far using the same modus operandi, the police said in a release.

The matter came to light when one of the victims, who never applied for a loan to buy mobile phones, recently learnt that someone had purchased two mobile phones worth Rs 1.20 lakh in his name and the first EMI was also deducted from his bank account, they said. The victim approached the police's crime branch which launched a probe into the matter and found that the accused, in connivance with each other, allegedly used the complainant's documents and ID proofs, which he had given avail MUDRA loan, the release said.

Using the complainant's documents, the accused managed to get a loan sanctioned from a private bank to buy the mobile phones. They also allegedly forged the victim's signature, the police said. After getting the loan sanctioned, the accused bought the two phones worth Rs 1.20 lakh from a city-based shop. They then sold the phones to other people and distributed the money among themselves, the police said.

Those arrested include a private bank employee, a person who used to work at a mobile shop, a man who was into used-phone trade, and another person who used to supply ID proofs including Aadhaar and PAN card copies, the police said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

