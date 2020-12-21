Thane: 2 held for robbing gold, silver worth Rs 3 lakh

Two history-sheeters were arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.09 lakh, Thane police said on Monday. Crime Branch Unit V senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said Kunal Jagtap (24) and Amit Jagtap (26) had carried out the housebreaking-theft (HBT) on December 12 in Kopri.

''We have recovered 112 grams of gold and 500 grams of silver, all worth Rs 1.51 lakh, from the duo. They have 50 case against their names. One of them has also been externed earlier,'' he added. Police also arrested one Deepak Dhanwal, 28 in connection with another case and recovered stolen good worth Rs 1.73 lakh.