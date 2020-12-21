Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 held for duping people by posing as executives of online shopping portals

A complaint was lodged with the police where a man alleged that unknown callers, posing as executives of online shopping websites, called and informed him that based on his previous shopping, he had been selected as a lucky customer and had won a car.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:52 IST
5 held for duping people by posing as executives of online shopping portals

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping people by posing as executives of online shopping portals, police said on Monday. The kingpin of the racket N Marimuttu (37) along with Mani Kartik (32), residents of Keshav Puram, K Rahul (18) and C Shiva (28), both residents of Shakurpur, and Prachi Arora (20), a resident of Burari, have been arrested, they said. A complaint was lodged with the police where a man alleged that unknown callers, posing as executives of online shopping websites, called and informed him that based on his previous shopping, he had been selected as a lucky customer and had won a car. However, when he agreed to take cash instead of the car, they asked him to pay a processing fee following which he deposited Rs 6,000 in the account given by the caller. He, however, got suspicious and lodged a complaint, a senior police officer said. ''During enquiry, the account number given to the complainant was found to have been opened in the name of a man named Arora. This man's call detail records were analyzed and a fake call centre, which was being operated at Keshav Puram, was unearthed. A raid was then conducted and five people were arrested,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. Police recovered eight mobile phones, eight ATM cards and 10 SIM cards from the possession of the accused. During investigation, it was found that the account was opened on October 21, 2020 and the total transaction within a period of one month was Rs 27 lakh, they said. The accused called data providers and asked them to provide data of customers who had recently purchased items from online shopping portals. The accused told the police that the data was easily available for Rs 2 to Rs 10 per mobile number, police said. Thereafter, the accused used to call the victims posing as executives of online shopping portals, the DCP said. They induced victims with lucrative schemes. The accused used to tell the victims that on the basis of their previous shopping, they had been selected as lucky customers who had won attractive items. When the victim agreed, the accused asked them to deposit a processing fee, police added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese parliament agrees to lift banking secrecy for one year

Lebanons parliament passed a law on Monday to lift banking secrecy for one year in a move that could clear the way for a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock. Such an audit is on a lis...

HC declines to injunct Amazon from writing to regulators on Future-Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Amazon to oppose before regulators a Rs 24,713 crore deal by Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd to sell assets to Reliance Retail but said that the US e-commerce giants attempt to control Future Reta...

Man arrested for rape-murder of 11-year-old girl

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing an 11-year-old girl here on Monday, police said. The man has been identified as Ram Tirath. His maternal uncle Rajiv, who was also accused of being involved in the crime, is absconding, th...

AfDB announces 20 finalists of the AfricavsVirus Challenge 

The African Development Bank www.AfDB.org has announced 20 finalists of the AfricavsVirus Challenge httpsAfricaVsVirus.com who will receive a grant of up to 20,000 as well as access to business development and other in-kind services.The To...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020