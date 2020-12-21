Biden names additional members of National Economic Council

U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden on Monday named additional people to join the National Economic Council, his transition team said in a statement.

David Kamin will be the NEC Deputy Director, Joelle Gamble will be Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, and Bharat Ramamurti will serve as Deputy Director for the National Economic Council for Financial Reform and Consumer Protection, the statement said.

The appointments would help "lift all Americans out of the current economic crisis — and build a strong, inclusive, and more resilient economy for the future," it said.