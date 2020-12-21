Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea claims discrepancies in NEET OMR sheets, HC seeks NTA stand

The petitioners have contended that on October 5 when the OMR sheets were uploaded on the NTA website, they were shocked to see that answers recorded on these did not tally with answers marked by them at the time of the test and there was an apprehension that the sheets were tampered with.They have also contended that the process to challenge the OMR answer sheets was arbitrary and unjust as it requires payment of Rs 1,000 per question which is beyond the financial capacity of the petitioners and thousands of other similarly placed students.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:05 IST
Plea claims discrepancies in NEET OMR sheets, HC seeks NTA stand

The Delhi High Court Monday sought National Testing Agency's (NTA) reply on a plea claiming major discrepancies in the OMR sheets uploaded with regard to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2020 conducted in September. Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the NTA seeking its stand on the plea by 14 candidates who have also challenged the procedure laid down by the testing agency for challenging the answer key and the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets.

The court had on December 11 allowed the petitioners to examine their OMR sheets and take their photographs. On Monday, Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocates Tanvi Dubey and Avishkar Singhvi, appearing for the candidates, told the court that the inspection revealed that some OMR sheets were blank and in one case a torn end of the sheet was stuck together with tape.

They claimed there were other discrepancies in the OMR sheets they had examined and suggested setting up a high powered committee to look into the matter. The suggestion was opposed by the counsel for NTA who said that allowing it would lend credence to the allegations of the petitioners.

He said that out of nearly 16 lakh students who registered for NEET only 16 candidates -- 14 by way of instant petition and two others earlier -- have approached the court. The NTA's counsel claimed that students who have not done well in the NEET are now coming to court claiming the OMR sheets were tampered with and sought time to file his reply to the allegations in the petition.

The court, thereafter, gave the NTA time till January 4, 2021 to file its reply and listed the matter for hearing on January 8, 2021. The petitioners have contended that on October 5 when the OMR sheets were uploaded on the NTA website, they were shocked to see that answers recorded on these did not tally with answers marked by them at the time of the test and there was an apprehension that the sheets were tampered with.

They have also contended that the process to challenge the OMR answer sheets was ''arbitrary and unjust'' as it requires payment of Rs 1,000 per question ''which is beyond the financial capacity of the petitioners and thousands of other similarly placed students''. ''It is most humbly submitted that payment of Rs 1,000 per question is unjust and irrational and is also against the fundamental right of the petitioners,'' the petition has contended. It has also sought refund of Rs 91,000 paid by one of the petitioners in respect of 91 answers in his OMR sheet which he has challenged.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-New COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on equities and boosts dollar

Equities around the world tumbled on Monday, the dollar strengthened and oil prices plunged as concerns about a new coronavirus strain in Britain threatened to torpedo optimism over a vaccine-fuelled rebound in economic growth. On Wall Stre...

U.S. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pam Am Flight 103 bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people. The Boeing 747 exploded and killed 190 Americans. No amount ...

Colombia to receive 1.7 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in February

Colombia will receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in February, the country health ministry said on Monday.The 1.7 million doses are enough to vaccinate about 850,000 people as each require...

Nagpur sees 235 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; 324 discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur rose by 235 to reach 1,20,287 on Monday, while eightdeaths took the toll to 3,857, an official saidA total of 324 people were discharged, taking thecount of such cases to 1,10,397, leaving the district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020