Three-day state mourning in Chhattisgarh on demise of Motilal Vora

Chhattisgarh Government declared a three-day state mourning till December 23 on the demise of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Motilal Vora, on Monday. He was 93.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:38 IST
Congress leader Motilal Vora died at 93. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Government declared a three-day state mourning till December 23 on the demise of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Motilal Vora, on Monday. He was 93. The Chhattisgarh government said in a release: "In this duration of state mourning, national flags hoisted on government buildings will remain at half-mast and no entertainment or cultural programme will be organised. The state government has also decided that the last rites of Motilal Vora would be performed with state honour."

Veteran Congress leader Vora was admitted under critical care in Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, on December 19 on complaints of hypotension and died after experiencing a septic shock on Monday afternoon. Two months ago, the senior Congress leader recovered from the COVID-19 and was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 16.

Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh from April 10, 2002, to April 9, 2020. Born on December 20, 1927, in Rajasthan, the Congress leader became the 15th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 13, 1985, and was in office till February 13, 1988. He held the office as chief minister of the state for another term between January 25, 1989, and December 9, 1989.

