Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Bobde on two-day tour of Mizoram, first CJI in 30 years to visit

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Law Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, two judges of the Gauhati High Court -- Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Nelson Sailo, among others, attended the event.Speaking at the programme, Justice Bobde said the role of the judiciary goes beyond that of merely responding to an environmental crisis.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:50 IST
Justice Bobde on two-day tour of Mizoram, first CJI in 30 years to visit

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to the Northeastern state. This is the first time in 30 years that a chief justice is visiting Mizoram.

Justice Bobde took part in a programme, 'Meet on Green Mizoram', at the conference hall of the Mizoram assembly in the afternoon. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Law Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, two judges of the Gauhati High Court -- Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Nelson Sailo, among others, attended the event.

Speaking at the programme, Justice Bobde said the role of the judiciary goes beyond that of merely responding to an environmental crisis. It has a significant responsibility in upholding the environmental laws, he said.

Wherever there is an opportunity, the judiciary should make its contribution in promoting compliance with the best principles of environmental conservation and sustainable development, Justice Bobde said. Emphasising the importance of preservation and conservation of the environment, the chief justice said the environment is one issue that concerns all generations.

He further noted that understanding how the environment works and keeping it healthy requires knowledge and skills in many disciplines. It is an interdisciplinary field that integrates Biology, Ecology, Earth Science, Geography, Atmospheric Science, Mathematics, among others, he said.

The chief minister said it is necessary that environmental protection and economic growth go hand in hand in the march towards development. He also pointed out the state government's measures in developing bamboo resources, stating that Mizoram was committed to the preservation of the environment.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai student's plan to return home from UK hits hurdle

Travel plan of Mayuresh Dharmadhikari, a Mumbai resident who is currently pursuing his MSc in the United Kingdom and wanted to return home following a surgery, went awry due to suspension of flights from the European country till December 3...

JD(S) leader Revanna blames BJP state VP for creating confusion over 'merger' issue

Dismissing reports of JDS merger with BJP, former minister and JDS MLA H D Revanna on Monday blamed BJP state vice president Aravind Limbavali for creating the confusion. The whole confusion was created by Limbavali, for which he should apo...

Barr will not appoint special counsels to probe Trump's election fraud claims, or Hunter Biden

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has no plans to appoint special counsels to investigate President-elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter Biden, or to investigate President Donald Trumps unfounded claims of election fraud, he said on Monday. Speaki...

Afghan journalist killed in central Ghazni province

An Afghan journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistans central Ghazni province on Monday, the fourth to be killed in the war-torn nation in last two months. Rahmatullah Nekzad was gunned down as he left his home in Ghazni ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020