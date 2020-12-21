Left Menu
Gorakhpur’s 2007 serial blast convict sentenced to life term

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh on him, stipulating that if he fails to pay it, he would undergo an additional jail term for four years and five months, said the prosecution counsel.Singh said the case related to three serial blasts in Gorakhpur city on the evening of May 22, 2007 at Golghar market area, injuring six persons and triggering panic in the area.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:36 IST
An Azamgarh resident, convicted for his involvement in the 2007 serial terror blasts in Gorakhpur, was on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here. Special Judge Narendra Kumar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh on convict Tariq Qazmi, a resident of Shambhupur village under the Rani Ki Sarai police station of Azamgarh district, said prosecution counsel Yashpal Singh.

Singh said that Qazmi was sentenced following his conviction in various offences, including section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 16, 18 and 23 of the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. Singh said Qazmi was sentenced to life term under sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, pertaining to the offence of causing or trying to cause an explosion, endangering life and property. Following his conviction under section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act for being in unauthorised possession of an explosive substance, he was sentenced to ten years in jail, said Singh.

He was also sentenced to various terms ranging from five to ten years following his conviction in the UAPA and IPC sections, he added. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh on him, stipulating that if he fails to pay it, he would undergo an additional jail term for four years and five months, said the prosecution counsel.

Singh said the case related to three serial blasts in Gorakhpur city on the evening of May 22, 2007 at Golghar market area, injuring six persons and triggering panic in the area. The first blast was triggered near Jalkal building, the second near Baldev Plaza petrol pump and the third one at Ganesh Chauraha, said Singh, adding the three blasts were part of a well-planned terror conspiracy in which cities of Lucknow, Barabanki and Faizabad were targeted.

The blast case was lodged at the Cantt police station on the complaint of Mohaddipur resident, Rajesh Rathore, a salesman at Saraswati Agency near Baldev Plaza petrol pump..

