Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:43 IST
U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

The United States has issued additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials believed to have engaged in human rights abuses, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"China’s authoritarian rulers impose draconian restrictions on the Chinese people’s freedoms of expression, religion or belief, association, and the right to peaceful assembly. The United States has been clear that perpetrators of human rights abuses like these are not welcome in our country," Pompeo said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Additional responsibilities for 22 IAS officers in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday deputed 22 senior IAS officers as administrative secretaries in-charge of districts in the state. According to a statement, they will be chairing the District Public Grievances Committee in the absence of th...

Iran sees Russia as 'strategic partner', views close within OPEC+, Zanganeh says

Iran sees Russia as a strategic partner and the two countries share close views within the OPEC alliance, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the Iranian oil ministrys news agency SHANA as saying in Moscow on Monday.We see Russia as a...

Girls outnumber boys, more enthusiastic at rock climbing camp in J-K's Anantnag

Girls were more enthusiastic and outnumbered boys at a rock climbing training camp organised in Anantnag to promote fitness and rejuvenate the minds of participants. The Kashmir Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir has organised ...

Loneliness could worsen as COVID-19 disrupts Christmas, UK charities warn

By Lin Taylor LONDON, Dec 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tighter restrictions across Britain at Christmas are an abject disaster for mental health and could drive many into further isolation, charities said on Monday.Mental health experts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020