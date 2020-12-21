France's Macron keen to solve border issues in hours, UK PM Johnson says

France's Macron keen to solve border issues in hours, UK PM Johnson saysReuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 23:01 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that French President Emmanuel Macron was keen resolve border issues within hours.
"It was an excellent conversation with the French president: he stressed he was keen I would say to sort it out in the next few hours if we can," Johnson said.
"Our teams will be working on it flat out and if we can result then that would be great, but we will do it as fast as we can."
