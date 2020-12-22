Left Menu
Man shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after firing weapon -Israeli police

Israeli police shot dead an unidentified man who had fired a gun towards officers in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday, a police spokeswoman said. The man fired towards a group of officers at a security post in the walled Old City, the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:25 IST
Israeli police shot dead an unidentified man who had fired a gun towards officers in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday, a police spokeswoman said. The man fired towards a group of officers at a security post in the walled Old City, the spokeswoman said in a statement. Police chased the man on foot "while firing at him and (he) was neutralized", the statement said.

One officer was injured after falling during the chase, the statement said. There were no other injuries. The incident occurred near one of the entrances to the Old City's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, an area revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount.

The Old City and other parts of East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and Palestinians want as part of a future state, have seen sporadic Palestinian street attacks on Israelis since U.S.-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

