UP: 17-year-old girl sustains burns in attack

A 17-year-old girl sustained burns on her head and right hand on Monday when a middle-aged man allegedly threw an inflammable material on her, police said. The attack took place near Duldul House in the Kotwali police station area, he said, adding that the girl received 10-15 per cent burns on her head and right hand.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old girl sustained burns on her head and right hand on Monday when a middle-aged man allegedly threw an inflammable material on her, police said. Action will be initiated against the accused under the National Security Act (NSA), Additional Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh said. Singh said the incident took place when the girl, a student of Class 12, was returning from her coaching class. The attack took place near Duldul House in the Kotwali police station area, he said, adding that the girl received 10-15 per cent burns on her head and right hand. ''She has been admitted to the district hospital and her condition is stable. The girl in her statement said that the attacker seemed to be a bit aged and in an inebriated state,'' Singh said. He said CCTV footage shows the face of the attacker and they have formed teams to nab him.

