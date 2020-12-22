EU considers fresh proposal on fishing rights from UK - Bloomberg News

The European Union is considering a fresh proposal on fishing rights from Britain as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson aims to secure an 11th-hour trade deal, Bloomberg News https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-21/johnson-makes-last-ditch-push-for-brexit-deal-with-offer-on-fish?sref=SCAzRb9t reported on Monday.

Under the latest proposal, Britain is ready to let EU boats retain two thirds of their catch, the report added.

