Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: MCOCA invoked against 7 chain-snatchers in Nagpur

After finding involvement of seven persons in the crime, the police added IPC Section 395 dacoity in the case, the release said.On Monday, Additional Commissioner of Police Crime Sunil Fulari invoked provisions of the MCOCA against the seven accused, all hailing from Nagpur and in the age group of 19 to 52 years, the release said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:03 IST
Maharashtra: MCOCA invoked against 7 chain-snatchers in Nagpur

Nagpur police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against seven alleged members of an inter-state gang of chain- snatchers, officials said. The gang was involved in 26 criminal cases in places like Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Chandrapur and Dhule in Maharashtra and in Delhi, the Nagpur police said in a release on Monday. On September 9,two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a gold chain of a 60-year-old woman in Lalganj area here, the police said.

The Shanti Nagar police had then registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention). After finding involvement of seven persons in the crime, the police added IPC Section 395 (dacoity) in the case, the release said.

On Monday, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sunil Fulari invoked provisions of the MCOCA against the seven accused, all hailing from Nagpur and in the age group of 19 to 52 years, the release said. Five of these accused have been arrested by the Nagpur police, while the other two are currently lodged at the Central Jail in Kolhapur for allegedly committing a crime there, the police added.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New population of blue whales discovered in western Indian ocean: Study

Scientists have found evidence of a previously undiscovered population of blue whales living in the western Indian ocean based on an analysis of sound recordings from the region, an advance which sheds light on the global distribution of th...

Lahore's air pollution reaches 'hazardous' level

Amid persisting cold weather and high air pollution in Lahore, the citys highest Air Quality Index AQI on Saturday was recorded at 615 near the US Consulate, categorised at hazardous level. Despite being sunny, Saturdays overall air quality...

Man held for creating fake FB account of Maharashtra minister

Thane police have arrested a man for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account in the name of a Maharashtra minister and posting objectionable content on it, an official said on Tuesday. The police registered an offence here on April 8 thi...

Faridkot farmer cycles 400 km to reach Tikri border with poem of 'Pash'

Armed with hope and a revolutionary poem by noted Punjabi poet Pash, a farmer cycled nearly 400 km from Fardikot to the Tikri border here to join the massive protest by peasants against the new farm laws. Wearing a kurta-pyjama with a sleev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020