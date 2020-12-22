Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth Congress raises slogans against Uttarakhand Govt near Assembly over unemployment

Some Youth Congress workers raised slogans against the Uttarakhand Government over the issue of unemployment in the State which led to clashes between the Youth Congress workers and Police on Monday, near the Vidhan Sabha.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:36 IST
Youth Congress raises slogans against Uttarakhand Govt near Assembly over unemployment
Visual from near the Uttarakhand Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Some Youth Congress workers raised slogans against the Uttarakhand Government over the issue of unemployment in the State which led to clashes between the Youth Congress workers and Police on Monday, near the Vidhan Sabha. The slogans were raised near the Assembly on the first day of Vidhan Sabha's Winter Session held yesterday. Later, all the MLAs and veteran leaders of the Congress also joined the Youth Congress workers who were raising slogans against the state government near the Assembly.

The slogans were raised by Youth Congress President Srinivas Biwi, Congress State in-charge Devendra Yadav, state president Pritam Singh, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Leader of Opposition Indira Hardesh and many other prominent leaders. Congress state in-charge Devendra Yadav said that unemployment is continuously increasing in the state and the state government has failed to provide employment.

Congress state president Pritam Singh said, "Unemployment has reached a peak in the state, which is why Congress protested against the State Government." The Congress leaders also demonstrated against the Cente's farm laws.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai records season's lowest minimum temperature so far

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded the seasons lowest temperature so far at 16 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department IMD said. Apart from the metropolis, several other parts of Maharashtra also reported a drop in night...

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April 12

Taiwans government on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12.The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the viru...

Cricket-Santner urged to be more attacking if given test nod

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has called on spinner Mitchell Santner to be more attacking with the ball if he is selected to face Pakistan in the test series starting on Saturday in Mt. Maunganui. Santner was included in the squad earlier on...

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes 'next level' battery technology -sources

Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The iPhone makers au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020