Mizoram logs 9 new COVID cases, 4,133 in total

Mizoram has registered nine new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,133, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Mizoram on Tuesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram has registered nine new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,133, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Mizoram on Tuesday. As per the state government's data, the total discharged cases in the state are 3,973, while the active cases in the state stand at 153. Moreover, seven persons have succumbed to the virus so far.

The three new cases were confirmed through reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, five through rapid antigen test and one case was reported by TrueNat. The Central government had indicated that the COVID-19 vaccine in India may get approval by January 2021 and had asked the district administrations across the country to prepare for vaccination.There are six COVID-19 vaccines in different clinical trial stages in India. Besides, three vaccine candidates are in pre-clinical trial stages.

India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus infections as only 19,556 new COVID-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

