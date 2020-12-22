Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK and France working to lift border closure, British minister says

Much of the world closed borders to the United Kingdom over recent days after London identified a highly infectious new coronavirus strain. "We speak to our colleagues in France constantly on a range of issues and that work has been underway over the last 24 hours and we'll continue today," Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky. Asked if there would be a resolution today, Patel said: "We're working to get a resolution.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:50 IST
UK and France working to lift border closure, British minister says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is working with France in an attempt to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge. Much of the world closed borders to the United Kingdom over recent days after London identified a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.

"We speak to our colleagues in France constantly on a range of issues and that work has been underway over the last 24 hours and we'll continue today," Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky. Asked if there would be a resolution today, Patel said: "We're working to get a resolution. It's in both our interests to ensure that we have flow."

"We'll see what materializes today," Patel said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India finds five with coronavirus on UK flight, testing for strain

Five people arriving in India from Britain have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a government official said on Tuesday, but it was not clear if they had a highly infectious new strain of the virus. India has the second-highest num...

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday. Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the...

UP labourers face hard times in cold weather

Labourers in Uttar Pradeshs Kanpur are facing hard times in cold weather due to lack of facilities like blankets or wood for bonfires to keep them warm. Administration is not providing any facilities like wood for a bonfire. We are somehow ...

Elephant calf found dead in TN

A three-month-old female elephant calf was found dead in Theppakkadu forest range in Nilgiris district early on Tuesday. The villagers of Vattakalai beat woke up to the trumpeting of elephants and went into the forest only to notice an elep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020