UK and France working to lift border closure, British minister says
Much of the world closed borders to the United Kingdom over recent days after London identified a highly infectious new coronavirus strain. "We speak to our colleagues in France constantly on a range of issues and that work has been underway over the last 24 hours and we'll continue today," Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky. Asked if there would be a resolution today, Patel said: "We're working to get a resolution.Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:50 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is working with France in an attempt to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge. Much of the world closed borders to the United Kingdom over recent days after London identified a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.
"We speak to our colleagues in France constantly on a range of issues and that work has been underway over the last 24 hours and we'll continue today," Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky. Asked if there would be a resolution today, Patel said: "We're working to get a resolution. It's in both our interests to ensure that we have flow."
"We'll see what materializes today," Patel said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Home
- Priti Patel
- British
- Patel
- Boris Johnson
ALSO READ
Home care for the elderly booms as Spaniards shun nursing homes
RERA Act introduced to remove problem of trust deficit between builders, homebuyers: PM
FreshToHome attracts ADIO funding, to expand operations in UAE capital
UPDATE 1-Michigan Secretary of State says armed protesters gathered outside her home
US News Roundup: Amid resistance, California imposes strict stay-at-home orders; U.S. green groups say honeymoon is over, turn up heat on Biden and more