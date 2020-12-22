UK and France working to lift border closure, British minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is working with France in an attempt to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge. Much of the world closed borders to the United Kingdom over recent days after London identified a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.

"We speak to our colleagues in France constantly on a range of issues and that work has been underway over the last 24 hours and we'll continue today," Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky. Asked if there would be a resolution today, Patel said: "We're working to get a resolution. It's in both our interests to ensure that we have flow."

"We'll see what materializes today," Patel said.