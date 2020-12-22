Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli High Court hears challenge to Jewish nation law

The Israeli Supreme Court on Tuesday was hearing a case against a contentious law that defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, marking the beginning of a landmark challenge against legislation that opponents say discriminates against minorities.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:17 IST
Israeli High Court hears challenge to Jewish nation law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Israeli Supreme Court on Tuesday was hearing a case against a contentious law that defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, marking the beginning of a landmark challenge against legislation that opponents say discriminates against minorities. Critics say the law further downgrades the status of Israel's Arab minority, which makes up around 20 per cent of the country's population. Proponents claim the legislation merely enshrined Israel's existing Jewish character into law.

The 15 petitions filed by Arab rights groups and other civil society organisations seek to have the country's Supreme Court strike down the law. The petitions pose a major challenge to the 2018 law and are being heard by a panel of 11 justices, the court's largest possible configuration. "This is the first time in Israeli legal history that the Supreme Court has to deal with the legal status of the Palestinian minority in Israel," said Hassan Jabareen, founder of Adalah, an Arab minority rights group petitioning the court, ahead of the hearing.

The nation-state law was approved by the Knesset in July 2018. It defines Israel as the "nation-state of the Jewish people" and adds that "fulfilling the right to national self-determination in the state of Israel is unique to the Jewish people." It also downgraded Arabic from an official state language to one with "special status." The law's passage prompted vocal opposition by the country's Arab minority, particularly among Druze Israelis, who serve in the military and saw themselves demoted to second class citizens. As the judges heard arguments against the law from petitioners, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Facebook that the Supreme Court "has no authority to debate the validity of Basic Laws," adding that the court "is not an absolute ruler" and called for legislation to limit judicial authority.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

The events of 2020 literally came out of nowhere. When the effects of the pandemic were first felt in mid-March, no one fully understood the impact they would have on society moving forward. In less than one year, digital transformation adv...

Andhra Pradesh police find missing Kuwait returnee, take her to husband

Andhra Pradesh police found the 32-year-old woman who was missing from Vijayawada International Airport on December 16 and took her to her husbands house in West Godavari district on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Sunday after the m...

EU rejects UK's latest Brexit offer on fisheries- Bloomberg News

The European Union has rejected United Kingdoms latest concessions on fishing, Bloomberg News reported httpsbloom.bg38qxL6W on Tuesday citing two officials....

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro captured nearly one-fourth of total 5G smartphone sales in October

Apples latest flagship, the iPhone 12, became the worlds best-selling 5G smartphone in October 2020, beating Samsungs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G which was the best-selling 5G device in September, according to research firm Counterpoint.Togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020