Maha: Two held for robbing senior citizens in Thane

The police have nabbed Ganesh alias Suban Sanjay Karavade 31 of Dombivli and Sainath Prakash Gaikwad 23 of Ghatkopar, senior inspector Anil Mangle of Naupada police station.The duo had allegedly gained entry into flats by posing as cable mechanics or salesmen and robbed senior citizens of valuables, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:52 IST
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly posing as cable mechanics or salesmen and robbing senior citizens in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday. The police have nabbed Ganesh alias Suban Sanjay Karavade (31) of Dombivli and Sainath Prakash Gaikwad (23) of Ghatkopar, senior inspector Anil Mangle of Naupada police station.

The duo had allegedly gained entry into flats by posing as cable mechanics or salesmen and robbed senior citizens of valuables, the official said. According to the police, the accused were involved in at least 10 such robberies, six reported in Naupada, one each in Thane Nagar, Ambernath and two in Shivaji Park area of neighbouring Mumbai.

The police have seized 97.5 gm of gold and three motorcycles from the duo, totally valued at Rs 6.30 lakh, the official said, adding that further probe is underway..

