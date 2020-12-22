EU rejects UK's latest Brexit offer on fisheries- Bloomberg News

... ...
South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday introduced its advanced smart clothing care solution AirDresser in India for Rs 1.10 lakh, which will help users steam their clothes to remove dust, pollutants and germs. The launch comes at a time...
A blast at a gas pipeline in the western Indian state of Gujarat killed two people and injured one early on Tuesday, authorities said.It was not immediately clear who ran the pipeline and state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC denied media...
German pharmaceutical company BioNTech is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new UK variant, but further studies are needed to be completely sure, its chief executive said Tuesday. The variant, detected mainly in Londo...
The events of 2020 literally came out of nowhere. When the effects of the pandemic were first felt in mid-March, no one fully understood the impact they would have on society moving forward. In less than one year, digital transformation adv...