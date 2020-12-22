Left Menu
Food-drug adulteration: MP to bring in life sentence provision

Mishra said international agencies have been warning about fake COVID-19 vaccines and there have also been a couple of cases in Gwalior where adulterated plasma was detected.Those selling food and drugs past their expiry dates will be sentenced to five years in jail, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:13 IST
Food-drug adulteration: MP to bring in life sentence provision
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to introduce a provision for life sentence for those found guilty of food and drug adulteration, state home minister Narottam Mishra said. The current punishment includes imprisonment for a period of upto three years and the nod for an amendment to bring in a provision of life sentence was given in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the day, Mishra informed.

The Penal Laws (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2020, which provides for those indulging in food and drug adulteration to be sent to jail for life, will be introduced in the state Assembly soon, he added. Mishra said international agencies have been warning about fake COVID-19 vaccines and there have also been a couple of cases in Gwalior where adulterated plasma was detected.

''Those selling food and drugs past their expiry dates will be sentenced to five years in jail,'' he said. Mishra added that a bill to prevent marriages with the intention of religious conversion will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting on December 26.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

