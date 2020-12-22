Kerala Guv says 'no' to special assembly session for passing resolution against Central farm laws

Kerala Governor ArifMohammed Khan on Tuesday declined approval for a specialsession of the state assembly to discuss and pass a resolutionagainst the three contentious central farm laws, against whichfarmers have been protesting near Delhi, assembly sourcessaid

The session would not be held on Wednesday, as proposedby CPI-M led LDF government, since the Governor did not accordsanction, the sources told PTI

After the government forwarded the decision of the statecabinet taken on Monday to convene the session, Khan sought aclarification on the urgency for it and the Chief Minister hadreplied to him, sources said.