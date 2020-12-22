Cricketer Suresh Raina, 33 others booked after raid in Mumbai pub

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and 33 others including some celebrities were booked after a raid at the pub for keeping the establishment open beyond permissible time limit and not following Covid-19 norms, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, a total number of 34 people were booked Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the NMDA.

A team of Mumbai Police had conducted a raid at Dragonfly pub here for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit and not following the norms issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further details are awaited. (ANI)