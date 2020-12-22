Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests Kashmir resident for online child porn racket targeting US-based minors

The CBI has arrested a Srinagar resident for allegedly running a racket that involved circulating child sexual abuse material CSAM on the internet after targeting USA-based minors with the help of his wife who is based there, officials said Tuesday. She allegedly recorded videos of the explicit acts and sent them to the accused electronically, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:57 IST
CBI arrests Kashmir resident for online child porn racket targeting US-based minors

The CBI has arrested a Srinagar resident for allegedly running a racket that involved circulating child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the internet after targeting USA-based minors with the help of his wife who is based there, officials said Tuesday. The CBI has booked the accused under section 14 (use of child for pornographic purposes) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 67 B (publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc. in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, they said. The 35-year-old accused was produced before a competent court in Srinagar on Tuesday.

It is alleged that he was running the racket along with his wife, understood to be a USA citizen living in Washington. The CBI has alleged that the wife was in a ''master-slave'' relation with the accused and exploited minor children in the USA on his directions. She allegedly recorded videos of the explicit acts and sent them to the accused electronically, they said. ''It is alleged that the accused uploaded the CSAM videos and images over the dark web for financial gains and was also involved in direct communication with many minors in the USA,'' CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

He also alleged that when the victims refused to follow his diktat, he shared these videos and images with their family members. The special unit of the CBI which tracks online CSAM conducted searches at the premises of the accused at Srinagar which led to the recovery of incriminating digital evidences including three laptops, five mobile phones, pen drives, hand written notes etc.

''CBI regularly coordinates with international law enforcement agencies to detect and investigate sexual abuse of minors, especially over the cyber space and also reaffirms its commitment towards promoting cooperation with US Law Enforcement Agencies in combating child sexual abuse in cyber space,'' Gaur said. On November 16, the CBI had held a Junior Engineer from Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh on the allegations of sexually abusing over 50 children in the state's Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur districts.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific

Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the Western Pacific on Tuesday in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and f...

Mexico says WHO does not recommend flight bans from UK

A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.Deputy...

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline over COVID border closures

The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Chris...

U-17 World Cup will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

National team striker Bala Devi feels the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2022 will help change the overall mindset about womens football in India. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held this year but was first postponed to 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020