EU is giving a "final push" to reach Brexit deal - Barnier

EU is giving a "final push" to reach Brexit deal - BarnierReuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:32 IST
The European Union is giving a "final push" to reach a potential deal on future trading ties between the bloc and Britain, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.
"We are really in a crucial moment. We are giving it a final push," he told reporters before a meeting to brief EU ambassadors in Brussels.
