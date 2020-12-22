Andhra govt appoints Aditya Das as Chief Secretary of State

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed Aditya Das as the Chief Secretary of the state, replacing present chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is scheduled to retire from service on December 31. Sawney will now serve as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister and will be given key responsibilities such as health and COVID-19 management, Centre-state relations, Bifurcation issues, district reorganization, etc, a statement from the state's General Administration (SC.A) department informed.

Other IAS officers have also been shuffled from their positions, including Y Srilakshmi, who will now serve as Secretary of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development. J Syamala Rao has been posted as Officer on Special Duty in the Water Resources Department. He shall assume the charge of the post of Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department after Sri Aditya Nath assumes charge of Chief Secretary to Government on December 31.

The role of Secretary to Government at the Social Welfare Department will now be assumed by K Sunitha, currently serving as Secretary to Government (IF and Resource Mobilization), relieving Sri Budithi Rajsekhar from the full additional charge. (ANI)