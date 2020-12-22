Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra govt appoints Aditya Das as Chief Secretary of State

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed Aditya Das as the Chief Secretary of the state, replacing present chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is scheduled to retire from service on December 31.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:52 IST
Andhra govt appoints Aditya Das as Chief Secretary of State
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed Aditya Das as the Chief Secretary of the state, replacing present chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is scheduled to retire from service on December 31. Sawney will now serve as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister and will be given key responsibilities such as health and COVID-19 management, Centre-state relations, Bifurcation issues, district reorganization, etc, a statement from the state's General Administration (SC.A) department informed.

Other IAS officers have also been shuffled from their positions, including Y Srilakshmi, who will now serve as Secretary of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development. J Syamala Rao has been posted as Officer on Special Duty in the Water Resources Department. He shall assume the charge of the post of Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department after Sri Aditya Nath assumes charge of Chief Secretary to Government on December 31.

The role of Secretary to Government at the Social Welfare Department will now be assumed by K Sunitha, currently serving as Secretary to Government (IF and Resource Mobilization), relieving Sri Budithi Rajsekhar from the full additional charge. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran calls for EU's commitment to JCPOA after Paris accused Tehran of deal violation

Moscow Russia, December 22 ANISputnik Tehran calls on the EU nations to implement their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA agreement, Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday in response to Frances accusat...

Gold worth Rs 87 lakh, saffron seized at Chennai airport Adds words in last para

Customs department sleuths seized gold, weighing totally 1.67 kg and worth Rs 87 lakh, in separate incidents at the airport here over the last two days and two persons were arrested in this connection, officials said on Tuesday. In the firs...

Covid-19 testing lab team doubled at IGI Airport for passengers arriving from UK

In the wake of the governments directive to conduct mandatory RT-PCR testing for all passengers and crew arriving from the United Kingdom, the organisation tasked with conducting Covid-19 tests at the Indira Gandhi International IGI Airport...

Mozambique: 250,000 displaced children facing deadly disease threat

In less than two years, children and families in Cabo Delgado have faced a devastating cyclone, flooding, drought, socioeconomic hardship linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and conflict, said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, on Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020