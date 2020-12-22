Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmer leaders from UP, Delhi meet Tomar, extend support to farm laws

Members of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, Noida, and Indian Kisan Union, New Delhi, on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and said that the new farm laws were in the interest of farmers and should not be taken back.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:59 IST
Farmer leaders from UP, Delhi meet Tomar, extend support to farm laws
A visual of meeting between Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and representatives of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, Gautam Budh Nagar, UP and Indian Kisan Union, New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Members of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, Noida, and Indian Kisan Union, New Delhi, on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and said that the new farm laws were in the interest of farmers and should not be taken back. The minister said in tweets that the delegations gave a memorandum in support of the new farm laws and said they will improve the condition of farmers.

"Today, the representatives of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh and Indian Kisan Union, New Delhi, gave a memorandum in support of the new agrarian reform bills and thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji," he said. "They said that the new agricultural laws brought by the Modi government are in the interest of the farmers and these laws are going to improve the condition of the farmers and should not be withdrawn," he added.

The minister told the media that the farmers' delegation said that no changes should be made in the law..... "Some farmer leaders met me today to extend their support to the farm laws. They said that no amendments should be made in the three laws," he said.

Farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders since November 26 against the three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British trans clinic appeals puberty blockers judgment

Englands only youth gender clinic said on Tuesday it had sought leave to appeal a court ruling that has stopped its doctors from being able to prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to under-16s without a judges approval.The Tavistock clinic had ...

EXCLUSIVE-Leonardo hack targeted military plane details, arrest warrant shows

An investigation into a data theft at Leonardo has found that a hacker working inside the Italian defence group appeared to target details of Europes biggest unmanned fighter jet programme and aircraft used by the military and police, an ar...

Pakistan army says it killed 10 militants in southwest raid

Pakistani security forces raided a militant separatist hideout in a remote town in southwestern Baluchistan province Tuesday, triggering a shootout in which 10 suspects were killed, the military said. The attack, based on intelligence provi...

Czech parliament extends government's emergency powers to Jan. 22

The Czech government won a 30-day extension to its emergency powers from parliament on Tuesday as it considers further tightening restrictions to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases.The Czech Republic has seen an uptick in infections in December ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020