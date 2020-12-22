Left Menu
Man posing as UP Police cop arrested for raping woman at hotel in Paharganj

A 28-year-old man posing as an Uttar Pradesh Police officer was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in central Delhis Paharganj area after luring her, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:59 IST
A 28-year-old man posing as an Uttar Pradesh Police officer was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area after luring her, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Sandeep Kumar, is a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The matter came to light on September 6 when police were informed regarding a woman being sexually assaulted by a police officer in a hotel in Paharganj area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said on the statement of the complainant, a case of rape was registered and during investigation, it was observed that the identity used by the accused to book the hotel was fake. As part of the probe, several CCTV cameras were checked, call detail records were analysed, but the accused frequently changed his mobile phone numbers and location. It came to notice that the accused was in touch with some woman and visited bars in Delhi-NCR, the officer said.

Later, with the help of bar employees, he was arrested from one of the bars, he said. During interrogation, it was disclosed that he used to trap innocent women by impersonating a police officer of Uttar Pradesh Police, he added.

A nameplate of UP Police, three mobile phones and two identity cards were recovered from his rented house, the DCP said..

