Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Youth held for injuring 17-year-old girl with flammable substance

A youth was arrested here on Tuesday evening in connection with a 17-year-old girl getting burn injuries on her head and right hand, after an inflammable material was thrown at her, police said.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 00:54 IST
UP: Youth held for injuring 17-year-old girl with flammable substance

A youth was arrested here on Tuesday evening in connection with a 17-year-old girl getting burn injuries on her head and right hand, after an inflammable material was thrown at her, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh said the 17-year-old girl was a friend of the accused youth identified as Ehtisham alias Saddam.

''Three to four months back, their friendship got over due to some reason but Ehtisham tried to get back in touch with the girl. During this time, he met an occultist Suhel alias PK Baba, who was in an inebriated state. PK Baba took Rs 2,000 from Ehtisham, and claimed that he will get control over the girl.'' ''Some days ago, PK Baba threw soil at the girl. On Monday, an inflammable material was thrown at the girl,'' the Additional SP said. Singh also informed that the girl's father lodged a complaint and a case was registered under relevant IPC sections against Ehtisham and PK Baba.

Ehtisham was arrested on Tuesday, and efforts are on to catch PK Baba, he said, adding that action will be initiated against them under provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The girl has been discharged from hospital (where she was admitted on Monday), and has returned home, police said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear deal: ‘Heated rhetoric and the heightened risk of miscalculation’ widen differences

Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo was speaking during a virtual meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA, the July 2015 accord that set out rules for monitoring Irans nuclear programme and a pathway to easing sanctio...

Britain to begin testing truck drivers to reopen France border

British transport minister Grant Shapps said stranded truck drivers would begin receiving COVID tests on Wednesday that, if negative, would allow them to return home to France.Well be making sure that tomorrow were out there, providing test...

Soccer-Dasilva strike sends Brentford past Newcastle into League Cup semis

Championship club Brentford beat Premier League opponents Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Sergi Canos broke down the left and his low cross was m...

UP: 50-year-old labourer dies as tractor-trolley overturns

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.Police said the accident took place ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020