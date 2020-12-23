UP: Youth held for injuring 17-year-old girl with flammable substance

A youth was arrested here on Tuesday evening in connection with a 17-year-old girl getting burn injuries on her head and right hand, after an inflammable material was thrown at her, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh said the 17-year-old girl was a friend of the accused youth identified as Ehtisham alias Saddam.

''Three to four months back, their friendship got over due to some reason but Ehtisham tried to get back in touch with the girl. During this time, he met an occultist Suhel alias PK Baba, who was in an inebriated state. PK Baba took Rs 2,000 from Ehtisham, and claimed that he will get control over the girl.'' ''Some days ago, PK Baba threw soil at the girl. On Monday, an inflammable material was thrown at the girl,'' the Additional SP said. Singh also informed that the girl's father lodged a complaint and a case was registered under relevant IPC sections against Ehtisham and PK Baba.

Ehtisham was arrested on Tuesday, and efforts are on to catch PK Baba, he said, adding that action will be initiated against them under provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The girl has been discharged from hospital (where she was admitted on Monday), and has returned home, police said.