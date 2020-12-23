Left Menu
ADGP to supervise probe into Wistron staff violence case

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) will supervise the investigation into the recent violence at Kolar's Wistron Pvt Ltd, authorities said on Tuesday

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:24 IST
ADGP to supervise probe into Wistron staff violence case
Visual from the incident (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) will supervise the investigation into the recent violence at Kolar's Wistron Pvt Ltd, authorities said on Tuesday The Director-General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Karnataka have submitted a report on the incident.

The government of Karnataka has passed an order for the appointment of Pratap Reddy, ADGP (L and O). The DG and IGP of Karnataka have submitted a special report regarding the incident and also specified the damages caused by the protest at Wistron company in Kolar district. More than 300 people have been taken into custody in connection with the case and as a part of the investigation and senior police officials have visited the spot. Law and order in the area where the violence took place is under control. Cases have been registered against those who took part in the violence.

On December 21, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with senior officials like ACS to government, DG and IGP and ADGP (L and O). As the case is of serious nature, he instructed the police to carry on under the supervision of senior police officials. As per the instructions/order of the Home Minister of Karnataka, ADGP(L and O) has been ordered to supervise the investigation. On December 12, violence erupted at Wistron Pvt Ltd, in Kolar. Later, an FIR was registered against 7,000 unknown people including 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

