Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjeevani society scam case: Rajasthan HC issues notice to Union minister Shekhawat, his wife

They have demanded directions to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies-cum-Competent Authority appointed under Section 7 1 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposits Schemes Act, 2019, to act as per the mandate of the said Act and make an order of provisional attachment of properties of the fraudsters with immediate effect and get the provisional attachment absolute as per Section 14 1 of the Act.The petitioners have also questioned the credibility of the investigation by the SOG into the matter, wherein none of these 17 people have been made accused in the chargesheet.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:24 IST
Sanjeevani society scam case: Rajasthan HC issues notice to Union minister Shekhawat, his wife
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, his wife and 15 others in the alleged Rs 900-crore Sanjeevani Cooperation Credit Society scam case. The notices were issued by a division bench of Justice Vijay Vishnoi on a petition filed by the Sanjivani Peedit Sangh, an association of the people who had invested in the society. Petitioner's counsel Madhusudan Purohit said the society chairman Vikram Singh and others, including Shekhawat, had duped the investors by showing them fake records and posters. Shekhawat was allegedly a partner in the society before his election to the Lok Sabha from Jodhpur.

The Sanjivani Peedit Sangh had moved a petition in the high court against the owners, partners and office bearers of the society, seeking justice for thousands of investors who have allegedly lost about Rs 900 crore. The petitioners in the case have sought the appointment of a receiver or a forensic auditor and demanded an investigation by different central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The petitioners have also sought directions to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies to act as per the mandate of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and make an order of repayment of the money with interest. They have demanded directions to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies-cum-Competent Authority appointed under Section 7 (1) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposits Schemes Act, 2019, to act as per the mandate of the said Act and make an order of provisional attachment of properties of the fraudsters with immediate effect and get the provisional attachment absolute as per Section 14 (1) of the Act.

The petitioners have also questioned the credibility of the investigation by the SOG into the matter, wherein none of these 17 people have been made accused in the chargesheet. The court has listed the matter for next hearing on January 3.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark inks pact with Menarini Group to commercialise nasal spray in Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its subsidiary has inked a licensing pact with Menarini Group for commercialising its nasal spray Ryaltris across 33 countries in Europe, including the Balkan region. Glenmark Specialty, a Switzerl...

Stranded truckers to roll for France from UK as border reopens

Thousands of angry truck drivers should be able to start leaving Britain for France on Wednesday after Paris lifted a partial blockade designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant.Much of the world shut its bor...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Menarini enter into exclusive licensing agreement for commercializing Ryaltris™ nasal spray across numerous markets throughout Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty SA, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Menarini Group Menarin...

Rugby-Rugby Australia appoints SANZAAR's Marinos as chief executive

Andy Marinos, who has led regional administrative body SANZAAR for the last five years, was appointed Rugby Australia chief executive on Wednesday. The Zimbabwean-born former Wales international replaces Rob Clarke, who took over on an inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020