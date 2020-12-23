Sanjeevani society scam case: Rajasthan HC issues notice to Union minister Shekhawat, his wife

The Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, his wife and 15 others in the alleged Rs 900-crore Sanjeevani Cooperation Credit Society scam case. The notices were issued by a division bench of Justice Vijay Vishnoi on a petition filed by the Sanjivani Peedit Sangh, an association of the people who had invested in the society. Petitioner's counsel Madhusudan Purohit said the society chairman Vikram Singh and others, including Shekhawat, had duped the investors by showing them fake records and posters. Shekhawat was allegedly a partner in the society before his election to the Lok Sabha from Jodhpur.

The Sanjivani Peedit Sangh had moved a petition in the high court against the owners, partners and office bearers of the society, seeking justice for thousands of investors who have allegedly lost about Rs 900 crore. The petitioners in the case have sought the appointment of a receiver or a forensic auditor and demanded an investigation by different central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The petitioners have also sought directions to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies to act as per the mandate of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and make an order of repayment of the money with interest. They have demanded directions to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies-cum-Competent Authority appointed under Section 7 (1) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposits Schemes Act, 2019, to act as per the mandate of the said Act and make an order of provisional attachment of properties of the fraudsters with immediate effect and get the provisional attachment absolute as per Section 14 (1) of the Act.

The petitioners have also questioned the credibility of the investigation by the SOG into the matter, wherein none of these 17 people have been made accused in the chargesheet. The court has listed the matter for next hearing on January 3.