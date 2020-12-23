France's Macron expresses solidarity with police after 3 officers killed

France's Macron expresses solidarity with police after 3 officers killedReuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:01 IST
President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday expressed solidarity with France's police force following the deaths of three officers in the central Puy-de-Dome region. "They are our heroes", Macron said on Twitter.
The three officers were shot dead when a man opened fire on them when they arrived at a house in response to a call about domestic violence against a woman, police said.
