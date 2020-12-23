Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK court grants tycoon Jimmy Lai bail in national security, fraud case

A Hong Kong court granted HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail on Wednesday to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist charged under the city's new national security law, on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:10 IST
HK court grants tycoon Jimmy Lai bail in national security, fraud case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Hong Kong court granted HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail on Wednesday to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist charged under the city's new national security law, on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces. Lai is one of the financial hub's most ardent Beijing critics, while his Next Media group is considered one of the key remaining bastions of media freedom. He was arrested in August when about 200 police officers raided the newsroom of his Apple Daily tabloid.

Lai, 73, who has been in custody since Dec. 3, is also charged with fraud related to the lease of a building that houses Apple Daily. The security law - which punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail - has been condemned by the West and human rights groups as a tool to crush dissent in the semi-autonomous, Chinese-ruled city.

Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing say the law is necessary to plug gaping holes in national security defences exposed by months of sometimes violent anti-government and anti-China protests that rocked the global financial hub last year. Under the new law, the onus is on the defendant to prove they would not be a national security threat if released on bail. Under Hong Kong's common law-based legal system the onus has traditionally been on the prosecution to prove its case.

Under his bail terms, Lai is not allowed to meet with foreign officials, give any interviews, publish any articles or post on social media, and will have to remain at home and surrender his travel documents. The tycoon has been a frequent visitor to Washington, meeting with officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to rally support for Hong Kong democracy, prompting Beijing to label him a "traitor".

($1 = 7.7523 Hong Kong dollars)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK Secretary of State for Housing says clearing UK-France border backlog will take days

London UK, December 23 ANISputnik UK Secretary of State for Housing Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday that it will take days to clear the backlog of freight trucks stuck in the UK after France agreed to reopen the English Channel route it ha...

67 pc creative economy workforce uncertain about survival: Report

Despite COVID-19 lockdown relaxations and opening up of economy, income streams for the creative workforce remain inconsistent and sporadic, pointing towards a bleak outlook for Indias informal creative economy, according to a new report by...

Cryptocurrency XRP drops 18% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple over offering

Cryptocurrency XRP tumbled 18 to a one-month low on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a 1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.The currency last t...

Emami units get GMP certification

Two plants of home-grown FMCGcompany Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for itsunits at Vapi and Masat in Gujarat which manufactures ayurvedahealthcare products under the Zandu brand for a period ofthree yearsThe two units have al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020