Tukde-tukde gang instigating farmers against three agri laws: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday slammed the Congress party for supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws and said 'tukde-tukde gang' is misleading farmers. Addressing media in Bhopal, Mishra said, "Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground,"

He asked what is 'black' about the three farm laws, and claimed that no one could explain what is wrong with the three laws. "I could not understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers. So far, no one could explain the 'black laws'," the Minister stated.

The farmer protests against the Centre's agricultural reforms laws at Delhi borders entered their 28th day on Wednesday. Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.