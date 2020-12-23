Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tukde-tukde gang instigating farmers against three agri laws: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday slammed the Congress party for supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws and said 'tukde-tukde gang' is misleading farmers.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:06 IST
Tukde-tukde gang instigating farmers against three agri laws: Narottam Mishra
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra speaking to reporters on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday slammed the Congress party for supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws and said 'tukde-tukde gang' is misleading farmers. Addressing media in Bhopal, Mishra said, "Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground,"

He asked what is 'black' about the three farm laws, and claimed that no one could explain what is wrong with the three laws. "I could not understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers. So far, no one could explain the 'black laws'," the Minister stated.

The farmer protests against the Centre's agricultural reforms laws at Delhi borders entered their 28th day on Wednesday. Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HK court grants tycoon Jimmy Lai bail in national security, fraud case

A Hong Kong court granted HK10 million 1.3 million bail on Wednesday to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist charged under the citys new national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces.An im...

Soccer-LAFC's Bradley sees silver lining in CONCACAF Champions League final defeat

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley was left bitterly disappointed after his side lost 2-1 to Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions League final but said the experience of playing the continents top clubs will hold them in good stead for the future...

Security forces bust JeM module in J-K's Anantnag, 6 held

The security forces busted a module of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM and arrested six persons involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral and Sangam area of Anantnag district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday. Awantipora polic...

107 international players on opening-night rosters for 2020-21: NBA

Opening-Night Rosters Feature Record 17 Canadian Players and Record-Tying 14 African Players Seventh Consecutive Season League Has at Least 100 International Players.The National Basketball Association NBA NBA.com today announced that 107 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020